(Sidney) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in area mayoral, city council and school board races as part of Super Vote I November 5th. Today, we feature the third of three write-in candidates in the Sidney mayor's race, Fabian Bell.
A Sidney resident for 12 years, the 40-year-old Bell graduated from Fremont-Mills High School in 1998, and spent a year-in-the half in the U.S. Army. Currently, he works as a health care aid at Elm Heights in Shenandoah. He was elected to the Sidney City Council in 2017. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Bell says he's running for mayor because he wants to make Sidney a better place to live.
"I've decided to put my hat in," said Bell, " because of knowing all the things going on in Sidney, and I want to make a good place for everyone to want to come to. I want to encourage growth. I just want to make it a good experience for families to live in Sidney, Iowa."
Bell says he wants the city's water infrastructure improvement project to continue. He also says the city is in dire need of street improvements.
"The streets are in pretty bad shape," he said. "I noticed driving around the community that you can see that there's potholes, and that the infrastructure's just drizzled down to nothing. I just want to make sure that we cover all that, get that going.
"When people drive through town, that's the first thing they see. First impressions are always important, that's what I was taught, so," Bell added.
Improving housing and addressing nuisance properties are another focus.
"We have properties in town that have empty lots," said Bell, "and empty lots that people have not lived in for years that we could probably acquire as a city at little or no cost."
And, Bell wants to improve communications between the city and its residents.
"I really, really encourage the city to participate in city council meetings," he said,"to give their input and thoughts, and to make sure that we're doing a wonderful job, and know where to go to make our community better. We can't all do it ourselves. We need to know what the community wants."
"Meet the Candidates" resumes on Thursday, when we turn our attention to the Hamburg mayor's race, with incumbent Cathy Crain as our "Morning Line" guest.