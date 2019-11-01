(Hamburg) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in area mayoral, city council and school board elections in Super Vote I--the November 5th elections. Today's segment concentrates on the Hamburg mayor's race, with a report on challenger Harry Adams.
A Hamburg High School graduate and retired sergeant in the U.S. Army, Adams recently returned to Hamburg after 50-plus years working in the computer and tech industry. Adams says his experience managing teams and difficult projects makes him uniquely qualified to serve as Hamburg's mayor.
"The way I see it, the election is not about a flood, but rather it's about the future direction of the city," said Adams. "I think what separates me from the current city management is communication. I know how to listen and learn from others and to help make commitments that will improve our city. Transparency with the city plans is key. People need to know what's in the works, what we're doing and when we are doing it."
Adams says his experience includes data modeling, simulation and forecasting similar to what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers uses when it studies the Missouri River. He says he would like to work with various agencies in seeing better management of the river.
"As I understand it, there are a couple now dedicated on the Hamburg city force that are handling the interaction with both state and federal agencies," said Adams. "The process is there and the agreements are well-documented. I intend to study those and get a better understanding of what commitments have been made and then determine what else I feel is good for Hamburg."
In terms of flood recovery, one project Adams supports is an undertaking by the Hamburg School District that involves students building a house near Marnie Simons Elementary School. Once completed, the house will be sold to a local family. Adams says partnerships between the school district and city could go a long ways in helping the flood recovery effort in Hamburg.
"I think our Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mike Wells needs better support from our city administration," said Adams. "He's educated our young people in advanced technology and showing them how to do hard work as demonstrated by building these homes. I think we'll see more of that. I intend to work closely with Mike to put that issue forward."
Aside from flood recovery, Adams would like to see Hamburg reach out to other cities to help attract new business.
"I think we have to make the face of Hamburg more attractive to outsiders," said Adams. "I think making alliances with cities like ourselves who have been through the same types of situations that we've gone through is beneficial. We can learn from them, and we can help to attract new businesses, which are sorely needed."
You can hear the full interview with Adams below.