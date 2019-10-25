(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in Super Vote I--the November 5th elections. Today's report features the second of three candidates seeking two spots on the Red Oak School Board, Jackie DeVries.
The mother of two Red Oak district students, DeVries and her husband farm in the community. She also works for a national home medical equipment company. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, DeVries says she's running for the school board because it's an exciting time to be in the Red Oak district, and she wants to be a part of what happens next.
"Some of my priorities are really just to work with school leaders, and ensure that every student has a path to succeed," said DeVries. "I think it's important that it begins early in their school tenure, and we need to be sure that we're giving every student a chance to be successful.
"Then, I also really want to get the word out about the great things that Red Oak has to offer for students. We have a school that everybody can be proud of, and enjoy coming to you for classes and events. We have a huge class offering, and activities offering, and I would really like to see that get out, so that people can get more involved," she added.
DeVries says the district's recent building projects--including the Red Oak Junior-Senior High School and the Inman Elementary School expansion--have transformed the schools, and given students a sense of pride.
"I graduated from Red Oak quite a few years ago," said DeVries, "and, it was really time that we made some big changes, and really modernized the school. I think the kids love it. It's a fun place to go to for activities and classes, and it really is key to keeping your community in tune, and ready for the future."
DeVries says she's open to increased sharing of personnel and programs with other area districts.
"I think that is the wave of the future," she said. "I think that as we move forward, the state is going to continue to tighten our belt for us, and communities around us, and we need to work together. We can work together, and be effective."
While saying the district's existing technology is good, she adds Red Oak must continue to stay current.
"I think that the technology is evolving so quickly," said DeVries, "that you're always playing catch up. There's always improvements to be made. And, while we have folks that are very dedicated in making sure we stay on top of it, it's something we're always going to be chasing the next thing coming out to improve the systems that we have."
You can hear the full interview with Jackie DeVries on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.