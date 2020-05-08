(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June Iowa Primary. Today's report features one of the candidates running for the Page County's District 1 supervisor's Republican nomination, Jacob Holmes.
A farmer in the southeastern part of the county, the 37-year-old Holmes is married and has five children. Born and raised on a working farm, Holmes earned a degree in machine tool engineering from Southeast Community College in Nebraska, and worked as machinist until he went into farming. Currently serving as an Amity Township clerk, Holmes has attended several county supervisors' meetings over the past two years, and was among five candidates filing nomination papers after incumbent Jon Herzberg opted against a reelection bid. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Holmes says he's running for supervisor in order to fight the county's so-called "tax and spend culture."
"I believe, as many others I've visited with, that we need our county like we run our businesses," said Holmes. "I also am running, because I'm standing strong for equal property rights in the current industrial wind complex issue entering our county. I also am running because I believe in the future of Page County, and I'm tired of being run by those who lead in the way that our best days are behind us."
Holmes says he's committed to change in county government.
"I'm not running as a way to ease into retirement," he said. "I'm not looking for insurance, or retirement income. I'm not running because I have too much time on my hands. I'm passionate about making change, or I wouldn't be doing this. If you want a rubber-stamp yes man, you will not be seeing that for me, and I will not be doing that for you."
Holmes says one of the changes he proposes is moving the weekly supervisors' meetings to a more accessible time for residents.
"You know, a Tuesday morning meeting at 9 o'clock is not very accessible for people that work to get to," said Holmes. "I believe we have a vast amount of wisdom that can be gained from people coming, and giving their thoughts and opinions, and gathering that, and putting that to good use for all of us."
A frequent critic of county government, Holmes has pushed for stricter regulations on wind turbine projects. He also spoke out against the proposed county engineer's office and workshop project planned for the county's secondary roads complex. That project was shelved last year after two unsuccessful bidlettings.
"The buildings we were talking about building, and what we were trying to solve involved hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of thousands of dollars that didn't--in my opinion--really change hardly anything," he said. "Several residents got together, and asked to rethink that, and slow that down. They went ahead and passed that, anyway. Then, later, by the budget going even higher, they decided to stop it. In the process, the casualty was $85,000 spent on building plans."
You can hear the full interview with Jacob Holmes here:
Monday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from another candidate in the Page County supervisors' District 1 Republican race, Mark Marriott.