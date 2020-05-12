(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" segments, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 2nd Iowa Primary. Today's segment features another of the five candidates running for Page County's 1st district supervisor's Republican nomination, Jeff Brownfield.
A Blanchard native, and a South Page High School graduate, Brownfield worked for his father's trucking business before driving a truck and handling other roles with Weber Engineering of Shenandoah. He then worked at A.M. Cohron and Son's Clarinda plant, then spent 15 years at NSK in Clarinda. Currently, Blanchard is in his second term as mayor of Blanchard, and operates his own business, specializing in tiling, terrace, septic systems and general contracting. Brownfield and wife Arya have two sons. Brownfield finished last among four candidates seeking the GOP nomination in the 2016 primary, then lost to incumbent Jon Herzberg while running as an independent in the November general election that year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Brownfield says he's trying again in order to give a public a voice in county government.
"I would like to see a quality in Page County," said Brownfield, "and, I'd like to see the voters have a stronger voice, you know, on some of the issues, because it seems like voters don't get heard on some of the bigger issues."
For example, Brownfield says residents should have more in a role in setting wind turbine regulations in the county.
"There's controversy on both sides," he said. "There's people for or against wind towers. But, I think Page County residents should meet and set the wind tower ordinance, so everybody has a say in the process, and make it fair for everybody."
Brownfield also seeks what he calls "equality" in road conditions in the county. He believes some secondary roads are in need of improvement.
"You can get closer to Clarinda and Shenandoah, you know, they've got plenty of rock on them," said Brownfield. "I was up by just outside of Coin the other day. There's a road up there that's been closed for--oh, my gosh--five years. The gentleman that lives down the road, you know, he's got a little rickety bridge. He would like to see it open, because he uses that all the times. That's where people need to stand up, and be heard."
Brownfield says he'll put his experience as Blanchard's mayor to use with the county. As mayor, Brownfield says he worked with the county to secure a paving project for the town's main street.
"Our farm-to-market road--it was bad," he said. "It had chuckholes that ate the tire off my pickup. You know, I worked with Page County. I went to their board meetings, sat down and discussed. We finally came to agreement, and they finally upgraded our farm-to-market road in my first term (as mayor) in Blanchard."
You can hear the full interview with Jeff Brownfield here:
Wednesday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from another candidate seeking the Page County 1st district supervisors' GOP nomination, Beth Steeve.