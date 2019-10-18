(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in municipal and school board races in Super Vote I November 5th. Today's report features the second of two candidates running for a spot on the Shenandoah Park and Recreation Board, Jon Weinrich.
Arriving in Shenandoah in 2004, Weinrich has served various positions in the Shenandoah School District, including teacher and coach. Currently, he serves as the district's transportation director and K-8 dean of students. Weinrich and wife Abby have two children. Weinrich tells KMA News he decided to run for park commissioner because he wanted to give back to the community.
"Originally, honestly, I was approached," said Weinrich, "and I thought that I would run unopposed. I just wanted to make sure there was somebody on there that cared. I have two small children, and they'll be coming up through a lot of the things that will be happening with the park and rec. I'm looking to serve. So many people are nice, and have given to the school and the things that I've done, so I was looking for an opportunity to give back."
While saying he's no expert when it comes to the parks, he adds both of his children use their playground equipment. Weinrich says any improvements in the community's parks will depend on the park and rec department's budget. Weinrich also appreciates the community's recreational facilities, including the fitness center and the Wilson Aquatic Center.
"I've been in other communities where they don't have pools or fitness centers," he said. "Sometimes, you have to really value the things you do have. I know both places are heavily attended, and enjoyed by a lot of people. I think we're really fortunate to have them."
Weinrich also hopes the city's youth will continue to participate in park and rec activities, saying it benefits classroom work.
"It's been proven in studies that the more kids that are busy with activities," said Weinrich, "and being involved will help them in the academic setting, too. The more kids we can get involved, and excited, and being outside will help tremendously with the school, as well."
