(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 2nd Iowa Primary. Today's segment features the challenger running for Page County's 3rd district supervisors' Republican nomination, Judy Kennedy.
Kennedy and husband J.D. moved to Page County in 2013. Kennedy boasts about 50 years of experience in "manufacturing, production, design, finance and management." She worked as a production manager for a Dallas, Texas company manufacturing gold jewelry, and making tools and equipment. Kennedy also worked in a similar position for a company supplying costume jewelry for Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. She and her husband also operated a pewter casting business. And, for five years, she served as a supervisor for a department processing incoming donations for Dr. James Dobson's "Focus on the Family" organization. Kennedy says she's running for supervisor in order to bring fiscal responsibility to the board room.
"I look at the money wasted on the architectural design of the county engineer's office," said Kennedy. "Those plans were scrapped. What could that money been used for in the county? Maybe for the county jail that must be built soon?"
Kennedy is also concerned about the wind turbine ordinance approved by the supervisors last fall.
"I look at the situation with the wind turbines," she said. "I believe people have the right to have them on their property. What I don't believe is they have the right to infringe on the neighbor's property. The ordinance states only a 1,500 foot setback from a neighbor's house. I think it should be from the neighbor's property line, as it states it restricts the neighbors from building on that property, if it's in the danger zone of the wind turbines--and that's forever."
While saying residents are concerned about the county's roads, Kennedy believes most of them are in good shape, in comparison with those in other areas.
"You know, you travel around this country," said Kennedy, "and our roads are a whole lot better than most of those around us. You can tell when you go up, like, O Avenue, when you get off our county roads, and onto somebody else's, because ours are a lot better."
Kennedy calls for steps to promote economic development in the county.
"We need to draw more people, more companies into our area," she said, "with things like tax breaks, and things like that. I think we need to bring manufacturing back from China. Manufacturing would be great in this area, because we have a great workforce."
You can hear the full interview with Judy Kennedy here:
Tuesday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll have the first of three candidates running for two spots on the Fremont County supervisors' Republican ticket, Earl "Speck" Hendrickson.