(Red Oak) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key municipal and school board races in Super Vote I--the November 5th elections. Today, we feature the challenger in the Red Oak mayor's race, former mayor Karen Blue.
No stranger to the city's government, Blue served as mayor from 2000-to-2002, and eight years prior to that as a city council member. She also served three terms as a Montgomery County supervisor. In addition to being a business owner, Blue also worked with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa State University Extension, and spent four years as a teacher before retiring. Blue says she's running for the mayor's position again because she wants to give back to the community. She also believes it's time for a change in the mayor's office.
"I thought, perhaps, it was time for a change," said Blue. "I think, maybe, an infusion of fresh enthusiasm. I think that when you stay in some of these positions, you become possibly somewhat complacent. You go with the flow of things, because it's going reasonably smooth. Red Oak is a good town, however, I see where we're losing population--which is true in most rural Iowa towns."
If elected, one of Blue's goals is to improve communications between the city and its residents.
"I think we really need to get close with our people again," she said. "They need to be allowed to speak at the council meetings. When I was mayor before, I looked forward to, most of the time, people coming in and telling us what the issues were--because they were living the issues. Now, they cannot speak at the council meeting. That is one thing that I have told people when I'm running, that I would hope to change."
Housing is another focus. Blue favors increasing the city's housing stock by rehabilitating structures, rather than tearing them down.
"We have houses over a hundred years old that are deteriorating," said Blue. "Sometimes, there are programs where they go in, and they tear down the houses. That leaves vacant lots. Vacant lots do not leave much in taxes. They do not have kids going to school. I would rather work with some of the rehab programs that are out there, and get those going, in a town like Red Oak where people can get some grant money to help them do the work."
Blue also supports improved fiber optics services in the community. While saying the city's infrastructure is good, she believes the streets need better maintenance.
"Part of that involves finances, I'm sure," she said. "But, we need to get a street program again. We need sewer maintenance. We need water main maintenance. We need to do the maintenance on the infrastructure that was put in many years ago."
