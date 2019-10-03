(Sidney) -- With the countdown to Super Vote I--the November general elections--underway, KMA News is interviewing contestants in various mayoral, city council and school board races as part of its "Meet the Candidates" series. Today's segment features the first of three write-in candidates running in the Sidney mayor's race, Kenneth Brown.
Brown and his wife of 29 years moved to Sidney more than a year ago to be closer to her family. He currently works for an international banking software company. In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Brown says he's running for Sidney's mayor's post because of his love for the community.
"My heart is here," said Brown. "I want to help Sidney move forward. I've accomplished a lot of things in the last year I've been here, and I just want to continue doing that, and provide Sidney with the best opportunity that they have."
If elected, Brown says he would help the city grow in two directions.
"I'd like to continue seeing what has been accomplished in the last few years with Sidney," he said, "in the sense of beautifying the city, making Sidney a better place, as well as I'd like to see an increase in housing in the area. We'd like to see Sidney grow, and a major need is probably some more housing in the area."
Brown says the city should also build upon its "excellent reputation" of hosting the annual Sidney Rodeo, which draws thousands of spectators from all over the region. Economic development is another focus.
"I think I would get with the county economic development person, and kind of go over some ideas with them," said Brown, "and find out if there's any possibilities of bringing in more businesses into the Sidney area."
Brown is also a member of the campaign committee supporting the Sidney School District's $10 million bond issue for facilities improvements on the November 5th ballot. Friday on our "Meet the Candidates" edition of "The Morning Line," we'll hear from the second write-in candidate in the Sidney mayor's race, Peter Johnson. You can hear the full interview with Kenneth Brown on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.