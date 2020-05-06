(Sidney) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 2nd Iowa Primary. Today, we turn out attention to the race for the Fremont County sheriff's Republican nomination, with a report on the incumbent, Kevin Aistrope.
A 37-year law enforcement veteran, Aistrope first joined the county sheriff's reserves in 1977--two years after graduating from Fremont-Mills High School. He served as Tabor Police Chief from 1983 until becoming a sheriff's deputy in '87. Aistrope served as chief deputy from 1993 until he was elected sheriff in 2008. Now running for his fourth term in office, Aistrope says he's seeking reelection in order to build on previous accomplishments. One of his goals is to return a second canine officer's position.
"Back in 2010, I reintroduced the canine program," said Aistrope. "It kind of went a little quiet. Then, we got it reintroduced. Then, from 2015 to October of 2019, we were fortunate to have two canines. We lost on of them in 2019, but we are working really hard right now to replace our second dog. I have a deputy who's stepped up, and said he wanted another dog. So, we hope we can have that very soon."
Another big goal is to complete the county's emergency communication system. Aistrope says the county has faced several hurdles over the past three years in establishing the new system. The sheriff says his department took charge of its implementation in order to improve communications in the area.
"We use it every day--it is our lifeline," he said. "It is our first responders, fire and rescue, and that's lifeline. We took that over, and we're just now coming in. All the towers are up. We're just now installing that in our vehicles, and that type of stuff. We installed it in our schools, our hospitals, our EMA center--we have new radios in all of those."
Aistrope also says he hopes to work with surrounding counties to establish a drug enforcement task force, in order to bring a regional approach to battling illegal narcotics.
"Criminals don't stay in one area," said Aistrope. "They bounce back county to county. And, this is going to be very big in helping us fight the drug problem, and some of that."
Aistrope adds he's working with area hospital to expand telehealth services, with special emphasis on addressing prisoners' mental health needs.
"It used to be, we had a lot of mental hospitals around the state," he said, "and those have dried up. So, it seems like the jails around southwest Iowa, we are the mental health people. So, I'm trying to get the mental health (patients) that's in our jail into telehealth, get them some healthcare while they are here."
You can hear the full interview with Kevin Aistrope here:
Thursday on our "Meet the Candidates" edition of "The Morning Line," we'll hear from the challenger for the Fremont County sheriff's Republican nomination, Zac Buttercase.