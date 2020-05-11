(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 2nd Iowa Primary. Today's segment spotlights another candidate running for Page County's 1st District Supervisors' Republican nomination, Mark Marriott.
An Essex resident, Marriott was raised on a farm west of Clarinda, and remains active in livestock farming. He worked 18 years with Page County's secondary roads department, and is currently employed with Agrivision. Marriott and wife Sabrina have two children and four grandchildren. Marriott tells KMA News he's running for supervisors because county government has been a longtime passion.
"I've been on both sides of the street, so to say," said Marriott. "I've been with the working guys out there doing the job, and know some of the frustrations that go along with that. But, I also want to see the county grow as a whole--maintained so that our kids and our grandkids will always have something to be proud of, and look forward to raising their children here in this county."
If elected, Marriott says one of his goals is to lure industries to the county in order to jumpstart the rural economy.
"With everything that's been going on for the last three years with our government," he said, "and most recently the pandemic, people want to see things come back to the United States to be made. And, with some of the packing plant shutting down, I think it would be a good opportunity to visit with some of the livestock producers, and the cattle associations. There have been other areas that have been bringing their own meatpacking plants back to their own communities, instead of just relying on the major packing plants that we deal with now."
Marriott believes county and city leaders must think "outside the box" to improve economic development.
"You know, we've got to work together with the communities," said Marriott, "with the small towns and individuals that want to get businesses started. We need to do whatever we can, whether it's tax incentives, just helping them find the right resources to move in the direction they want to travel."
Marriott also calls for improvements to the county's secondary road system. While saying some rural roads are good, others are "poor."
"On the gravel roads, there has got to be enough gravel out there to work with," he said, "but they've also got to be maintained, so that they're smooth and safe to travel. They've either been brought up to very good condition, or they've just been let go, with minimal patching. They're not extremely safe to drive."
You can hear the full interview with Mark Marriott here:
Tuesday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from another candidate seeking Page County's District 1 supervisors' Republican nomination, Jeff Brownfield.