(Red Oak) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in Super Vote I--the November 5th elections. Today, we feature the first of three candidates running for two spots on the Red Oak School Board, Mike Carlson.
A longtime local resident, Carlson graduated from Red Oak High School in 1985. After receiving a bachelor's degree in animal science from Iowa State University four years later, Carlson returned home to farm. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Carlson says he's running for school board because he wants to give back to the school district.
"We've got a pretty good school system now," said Carlson. "We're going in the right direction. I just wanted to be a part of that, and give back to the community, and continue to make our district a good school district, and help in that decision-making process."
Carlson hopes he can bring his decision-making experience to the board.
"Our school districts all around Iowa are going to be faced with a lot of difficult decisions coming up in the future, with the trend in declining enrollment," he said. "There's just a lot of difficult things to think about. I just want to be a part of that, and help with that. I was on the Merc board--the local co-op board--for 10 years. I think I could bring that experience, and help."
Carlson adds he would also like to address why students are open-enrolling out of the Red Oak district.
"There's a lot of things you really don't have a lot of control over," said Carlson. "There's the job market around here, and to bring some businesses in, and bring more people in. There's just less people around, and that's something you have to deal with."
You can hear the full interview with Mike Carlson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.