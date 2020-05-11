(Undated) -- Voters in southeast Nebraska go to the polls Tuesday to decide a hotly-contested primary race in the state's 1st State Senate District, which includes all of Otoe County, and parts of Nemaha, Richardson, Pawnee and Johnson counties. Three of the candidates running for the legislative seat are profiled in this special "Meet the Candidates" report.
Julie Slama of Peru was appointed to the Unicameral's 1st State Senate seat after Dan Watermeier was elected to the Nebraska Public Service Commission in November, 2018. A graduate of Auburn High School, Slama holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Yale University, and is seeking her law degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Slama has worked with special needs students as a substitute paraprofessional at Auburn Public Schools. The youngest female state senator in Nebraska history, Slama claims a track record warrants her election to a full four-year term. She cites property tax relief efforts as one of her accomplishments.
"The last two years, we've been able to make some strong progress when it comes to property tax relief," said Slama, "adding $51 million to the property tax credit fund to make it $275 million in annual relief every year. But, there's still more to be done, in terms of advocating for rural Nebraska, and implementing policies to help rural Nebraska, especially southeast Nebraska, grow."
Slama's challengers include Janet Palmtag. A Nebraska City native, Palmtag is a graduate of Nebraska City Lourdes Central Catholic High School, and holds a business administration degree from UNL. Palmtag and husband John own and operate several small businesses, including J.J. Palmtag Real Estate, with offices in Nebraska City, Auburn and Rock Port. Palmtag says she's running in order to bring a rural voice to the legislature.
"I really feel like our rural communities need their voice heard in Lincoln," said Palmtag. "I've negotiated thousands of contracts over the years, and I hope that I would be able bring some value to southeast Nebraska through working well with the other senators--the rural and urban senators--in Lincoln."
Also on the ballot: Dennis Schaardt. A Steinhauer resident, Schaardt has owned Den's Country Meats in Table Rock for 34 years. He also currently serves as chair of the Pawnee County Commissioners. Schaardt seeks election to the legislature because of the unfunded mandates imposed by the state on local government.
"We can't keep making all these rules that come down, that cost money for the counties and the schools to operate," said Schaardt. "That's one of my main reasons for running--to look at why we have so many rules that cost us so much money to operate things."
Mike Powers of Palmyra is reportedly a write-in candidate in the 1st district. The top two votegetters in Tuesday's primary advance into the November general election ballot.