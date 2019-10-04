(Sidney) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates," featuring the candidates running in mayoral, city council and school board races in Super Vote I--the November general elections. Today, we feature the second of three write-in candidates running in the Sidney mayor's race, Peter Johnson.
A 2010 Sidney High School graduate, Johnson graduated from the University of Iowa in 2014. Currently working part time at the Johnson Law Office in Sidney, the 27-year-old Johnson is pursuing a dual degree at Creighton University Law School--a J.D. and a Master's degree in Government Organization and Leadership. He also serves in the Sidney School District as an assistant baseball coach and substitute teacher. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Johnson says he's running for mayor because of his passion for the community.
"I really kind of looked at myself in the mirror, and I thought, 'you know, I'm 27 years old,'" said Johnson. "I'm uniquely situated to put forth a bold vision, because the future of the city kind of relies on our ability to appeal to people my age--the ability to bring young families, young people into the community, fill up homes, to have families that have kids in the school. Also, I looked at my educational background--getting a law degree, getting a Master's degree in Government Organization and Leadership. I felt like I was uniquely situation to put forth that bold vision."
If elected mayor, Johnson says one of his goals is to gather data for decision-making, then pass that information along to the community. He believes there is a big disconnect in providing information to local residents.
"Of course, we know about the big projects, and the big things we read about in the papers, and the minutes," he said. "But, we need to provide that data to the people, so that they can see and make their own judgments, because in the end, we work for the people. The people vote us in, the people vote us out--that's why we run for election."
Johnson also hopes to build upon the community's strength--its people.
"We have a lot of hope," said Johnson. "There's a lot of people invested in the community. We've had some success in the Hometown Pride group in really doing public art, in doing things around the community that really bolster the feeling of the community. If you went to Sidney in the last month, you've seen the renovations of the storefronts around town--Whipps (Steakhouse) and New Era Tax. We have the new facades which seem kind of small, but it's the small changes that make a big difference over time."
Another goal of Johnson's is to continue the momentum started by current Mayor Paul Hutt in improving the city's housing stock.
"Sidney's kind of uniquely placed," he said, "because some communities have a bad side, some communities have more of an affluent neighborhood. But in Sidney, it's kind of homogeneous. There's kind of the same neighborhood everywhere. And, we have kind of sporadic vacant lots. But, what we can do is, those vacant lots, the costs are low, and we can make a big impact by just filling in with new housing stock."
