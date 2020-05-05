(Red Oak) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 2N.D. Iowa Primary. Today's report features the challenger in the race for Montgomery County's District 3 supervisors' Republican nomination, Randy Cooper.
Originally from the Villisca area, Cooper graduated from Red Oak High School in 1976. He began farming north of the Stanton area, and is currently involved in the cattle business. Cooper and wife of 43 years, Denise, have three children and seven grandchildren. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Cooper says he originally considered running for a county supervisor's seat four years ago.
"At that time, I decided I didn't have the time to put into it," said Cooper. "And, the four years went by, and this time, I decided I would take a little time off from the cattle business, and put it in running for supervisor. If I get it, then I can change my business up a little bit, and do some county government (work). It intrigues me. I'm interested in it, and I would like to see what I can do."
As a candidate, Cooper's campaign focuses on three specific areas. One of those is the need to improve the county's secondary roads. Cooper believes more gravel is needed on rural roads, because of today's heavier vehicles and loads.
"You know, the gravel they're putting on today, they're putting about as half as much gravel as they used to put on them," he said. "The quality of gravel has gone down. I think we need to look at getting better quality gravel. I think we need to do what we can do with our budget to get more gravel put on the roads. It's something we'll just have to continuously work on, because the loads are going to get any lighted. Ten years from now, 20 years from now, you'll probably going to have 100,000-pound loads going up and down the roads."
Secondly, Cooper says the county must press Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad in assisting with repairs to rural bridges.
"You know, the railroad's attitude is, they don't really want to fix the bridges, they'd just soon close the roads," said Cooper. "As a county, we can't have them close the roads--we need these roads. So, it's going to be a continued battle, but we need to get on it now. This could be a county project, this could be a state project. But, we've got to get going now to get them to work on these bridges and underpasses."
Cooper is also critical of the county's budget practices. He says he has some ideas on how to ensure a balanced county budget.
"We've got to get the expenses and revenues closer together," he said. "So, we either need to lower the expenses somehow, or get more revenue. I think we can do a little bit of both. I've got some ideas on how to do that. I guess if I was elected, I would share these ideas with the board, and let the board make the decision."
Cooper declined to divulge his budget areas to KMA News. Wednesday on our "Meet the Candidates" edition of "The Morning Line," we turn our attention to the race for the Fremont County Sheriff's Republican nomination, featuring an interview with the incumbent, Kevin Aistrope. You can hear the full interview with Randy Cooper here: