(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in Super Vote I November 5th. Today's segment features the four candidates running for two spots on the Shenandoah School Board.
Two vacancies were created when incumbent board members Greg Ritchey and Kip Anderson opted not to run for reelection. All four candidates recently participated in a candidates forum airing live on KMA. In addition to being a former Shenandoah school superintendent, Jeff Hiser is also a former mayor, city councilman, police officer and firefighter. Hiser says he wants to join the school board in order to represent the district's patrons.
"One of the reasons why I'm running is that there are very few responsibilities of an individual board member," said Hiser, "but one of the big keys is to represent the people of your district, and listen and community with your people. I think we've gotten away from that in a sense, and I think it's time we put that back on track."
Steven Martin is the youngest candidate--having graduated from Shenandoah High School in 2017. Martin says he's running because he wants future students to have the same experiences he had. He also supports the $14.7 million bond issue for the high school's expansion and renovation project up for a vote next Tuesday.
"With this bond issue, I think there's a lot of things that can be done," said Martin. "I believe the town needs to have something new in it. With this, I'm just excited to have the opportunity, and have the blessing to represent Shenandoah. Hopefully, I can for the school board."
Dr. Timothy Smith is a primary care physician at Shenandoah Medical Center. Smith--who was appointed to the board after Anderson resigned--says he's running because he's passionate about education, and he wants what's best for students.
"As someone who graduated college back in 2009," said Smith, "I've experience first hand the affordibility crisis students are facing now, as well as the economic challenges that have also come about in the last 10 years. I want every student who graduates from Shenandoah to make a successful transition to the next stage in their life--whether they're going directly into college, or entering the workforce. I really hope that the skills and education they receive form a solid foundation for their future success."
Darrin Bouray and his family have lived in the community for the past five years, and is currently employed at Bank Iowa. Bouray says the fact that his 3-year-old son will be a student in the district in a few years prompted him to seek a school board spot.
"That's the main reason why I wanted to get involved," said Bouray, "is to help in any way I can, or give back to the community, by serving as a school board member, and looking out for the education of not only all students, but my son, who will be going there, as well."
Bouray, Hiser and Martin are all registered candidates. Smith is running as a write-in candidate.