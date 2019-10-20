(Sidney) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in Super Vote I--the November general elections. Today, we feature the first of two reports on the candidates in the Sidney School Board race.
Seven candidates are running for three positions on the board. Two of the candidates are incumbents. Michael A. Daly owns a trucking company in the community, and has two children as students in the district. Daly says he's running for another term on the board because of his familiarity with the district's operations. He also wants to see continued improvements in the district's curricula, with more programs aimed at students bypassing the traditional four-year postsecondary options.
"We've done a lot with our college courses, and our Career Technical Education program," said Daly. "We've started the ag program back up. That's what I think we need in these small towns. A lot of this stuff in the past, we've educated kids to go to a four-year school, or not go to a four-year school, with really nothing in between. I think there's a lot of opportunities with technical trade schools, and stuff like that, that will allow these kids that may not want to go to a four-year school, and get a four-year degree, to enter the workforce."
Alisha Ettleman has served on the board since 2009. The Hamburg High School and Creighton University graduate works as an occupational therapist at Shenandoah Medical Center. She and her husband have two children attending the district's schools. Ettleman seeks reelection in order to finish some of the items started in her earlier terms, such as passing the $10 million bond issue up for a vote in the November 5th elections.
"As you know, we've been pushing for trying to get a bond passed," said Ettleman, "to make some improvements to our schools, to add on some additions--one of them being a passion of mine, the CTE building, trying to get that moved up to the main campus. It's been a great experience. There's definitely been some highs and lows in being a board member. But having kids in school, and living in the community, it's nice to have a voice."
Brenda Benedict is one of five challengers in the race. A 1994 Sidney High graduate, Benedict currently serves as deputy clerk with the city. Prior to that, she served as an administrative assistant at Sidney Junior-Senior High School. Like the other candidates, Benedict has two children attending school in Sidney, while three of her children have already graduated. Benedict says she's running because she wants to cultivate some of the relationships she's made in helping the district's operations.
"I developed those relationships with people," said Benedict, "and I wanted to make sure that the Sidney Community School District not just survived in this time when smaller schools are closing down, but thrived. So anything I can do to help with that process, that's kind of why I'm running."
Travis Hensley is another candidate with two students in the district. A 1998 Sidney High grad, Hensley currently owns a financial services branch in the community. Currently, he chairs the campaign committee supporting the bond issue. Saying it's a "unique and exciting time" in the district, Hensley says he's running for the board because he wants to help Sidney schools grow.
"Sidney finds themselves as one of the schools in the area--especially in Fremont County--that has been able to thrive," said Hensley, "while other schools in the area have not been able to stay afloat financially, or are dealing with other issues. So, we find ourselves as the school of choice, and I want to continue to make that happen, continue to make Sidney great. So, all of those things, I guess."
In Tuesday's segment, we'll feature three more Sidney School Board candidates: Jamie Hunt, Renee Johnson and Justin Travis.