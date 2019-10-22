(Sidney) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series of reports, featuring the candidates in key races in Super Vote I. Today's report is the second of two on candidates in the Sidney School Board race.
In our previous report, we heard from four of the seven candidates running for three spots on the board--incumbents Mike Daly and Alisha Ettleman, and challengers Brenda Benedict and Travis Hensley. Three other challengers are also on the ballot. Jamie Hunt is a 1996 South Page High School graduate, and 1999 Clarkson College grad. Hunt currently serves as director of radiology at Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg. Hunt tells KMA News she's running for the school board because of what the district has done for her family.
"Sidney is my family's home," said Hunt, "and my children attended there. I do have one that graduated from there in 2018 from Sidney High School. I just felt compelled to contribute. I think it's a great opportunity to give back to my community."
Renee Johnson is 2004 Sidney High graduate, and holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Clarkson College. She currently works as a nurse practitioner at Shenandoah Medical Center. Johnson says she, too, wants to give back to the community's schools.
"I felt like I got a really good education," said Johnson. "I felt like I was a prepared adult when I graduated. I wanted a way to feel like I could continue to give back to the community, continue to give back to the school, make sure that we're providing a good education for all the kids that go through the Sidney School District. I felt like this was a good time for me in my life for that opportunity to kind of give back."
Justin Travis is another Sidney High School graduate who currently owns a beauty salon in the community. Travis says he wants to make students the district's number-one priority.
"They're our tomorrow," said Travis, "and we really need to make sure that they have everything possible to grow, and be the best they can. I think it's also very important to focus on the financial responsibility--focusing on the needs of the district, versus the wants."
In addition to the school board race, Sidney voters will also decide on a $10 million bond issue for construction of a new Career Technical Education addition at Sidney Junior-Senior High School, renovations to Sidney Elementary School, and improvements to the district's football stadium and track.