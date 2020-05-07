(Sidney) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 2nd Iowa Primary. Today's segment features the challenger in the race for the Fremont County sheriff's Republican nomination, Zac Buttercase.
A Sidney High School graduate, Buttercase joined the U.S. Army at age 17. From 2005-to-'07, Buttercase was deployed in Iraq with the 133rd Infantry Battalion. Following his deployment, Buttercase served as Shenandoah police officer from 2008 until he was sent to Afghanistan with the Iowa National Guard's 168th Infantry Battalion in 2010 and 2011. Upon returning to the U.S., Buttercase worked with Red Oak Police, then joined the Fremont County Sheriff's Office in 2014. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Buttercase says he was instrumental in resuscitating the department's drug dog program.
"Immediately out of the gate," said Buttercase, "I made a proposal to help start a canine unit. I was able to get that proposal to go through, and met with a friend of mine who runs a police company called I-80 Canine. We picked a dog that would fit the needs of Fremont County. Since that time, canine Judge and I proved ourselves over and over."
Also during his tenure with the sheriff's office, Buttercase says he established contacts to help crack down on the area's drug trade.
"With the interstate, Highway 2 and Highway 59, these are major roadways that these traffickers are using," said Buttercase. "I was able to conduct a case--and I'm still helping to conduct a case--that had the largest drug seizure Fremont County has seen to date, spanning from the West Coast to the East Coast. It put a major dent in drug enforcement. I know I played a major role in that, and the reason being is because I want to make our community still safer."
Buttercase resigned from the sheriff's office last October to accept a job with a company repairing levees damaged by the Missouri River flooding. He decided to run for sheriff after talking with family members, and because of what he calls "community outreach," and concerns over community policing, among other issues.
"Part of it was, people were always asking about the nepotism," said Buttercase. "That's something you've always you've got to work with the board of supervisors. That's something I want to achieve. One of my tasks is when I'm elected sheriff, I want to work with the board, and create a hiring committee, where we don't have to worry about those situations, because if they help make the decisions, there's no issue there, because it's the law."
Buttercase also wants to build a stronger relationship with the county's residents by attending city council meetings, among other things. He also plans on working closely with the area's fire and emergency personnel.
"I want to build a fire and EMS emergency response crew," he said, "that can work directly with the sheriff's office, that will be used for major events, such as active shooter situations, natural disasters. We live in the Midwest, so we always deal with floods and tornadoes--things of that nature. These are things we need to prepare for, and not just talk about, because you never know if could happen to us."
