(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates in municipal and school board races in Super Vote I November 5th. Today's report features the first of two candidates running for a spot on Shenandoah's Park and Recreation Board, incumbent Zac Zwickel.
Board and raised in Shenandoah, Zwickel and wife Amy have two children. Currently, Zwickel is employed as I-T manager at Shenandoah Medical Center. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Zwickel says he's running for reelection as a park commissioner for the same reasons as when he first ran for the board--and was elected--in 2013.
"We're just trying to get more families--younger families--to come to Shenandoah," said Zwickel. "One way to do that is to have beautiful, safe, functioning parks, and strong, inclusive recreational programs. The big thing is, I want to be able to help out with a community that would want my kids to come back, and new people to come in, as well."
Zwickel says the community's parks--particularly the playground equipment--has improved since joining the board, and he hopes those improvements will continue.
"Obviously, you see at McComb Park, quite a lot has been done with new equipment," he said. "I think it's been very popular. It looks great. It's much safer. We do have some other parks. We've got Priest Park, where we're going to be redoing the equipment there, and just as a whole, I think there's some other plans to come up and beautify, and just make the parks inclusive, and safer."
Zwickel believes participation in park and rec's youth programs has grown over the years. He would like to see other programs offered, such as archery or trap skeet shooting, for example.
"It would probably would be nice to see it a little bit more consolidated, if we could," said Zwickel. "Get everybody on the same page. I know we have a lot of traveling teams in various sports, which is great--I think they provide a lot of experience. But, somehow, working with the community, and maybe even the school, to kind of get everything streamlined so that everybody's on the same page, and has the same goals in the end."
Friday from "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from the challenger in Shenandoah's park and rec board race, Jon Weinrich. You can hear the full interview with Zac Zwickel on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.