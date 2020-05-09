(Orient) — A Menlo man was killed in a head-on collision in Adair County Friday night.
The Iowa State Patrol says 39-year-old Jeremy Lane Trichel of Menlo was driving a 1946 Ford F-100 westbound on Highway 25 just west of Orient around 5 p.m. Authorities say a 2000 Ford Astro Van driven by 40-year-old Elijah Daniel David of Orient was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck the Trichel vehicle head-on.
Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch of the road. Trichel was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. Davis was taken by Orient EMS to Greater Regional Health Center in Creston with serious injuries.
The State Patrol says the crash remains under investigation. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Orient EMS assisted at the scene.