Updated story: 5:00 p.m. September 4th, 2019
(Bellevue) -- A Michigan fugitive is in custody following a nearly 10-hour negotiation in Mills County.
The Iowa State Patrol says authorities arrested 45-year-old Eric David Kramer of Stanton, Michigan around 3:15 p.m. on Highway 370 between Interstate 29 and the Bellevue Toll Bridge.
Troopers say they received a tip that Kramer would be on the stretch of road around 5:30 a.m. Authorities attempted a traffic stop, but Kramer allegedly refused to stop. Kramer and police were in phone contact during the standoff and a passenger was able to escape.
Kramer is wanted by Michigan authorities following an alleged domestic incident with his wife. The incident shutdown Highway 370 and the Bellevue Toll Bridge through the day Wednesday. The road is now open to traffic.
The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by sheriff's departments from Sarpy, Mills and Pottawattamie counties and police officers from Omaha and Bellevue.
Updated story: 2:28 p.m. September 4th, 2019
(Bellevue) --- Law enforcement officials are still at the scene of a reported standoff in Mills County.
Bellevue Police closed the Bellevue Bridge at eastbound Mission Avenue--or Highway 370--at the request of Iowa State Patrol officials Wednesday morning because of an "active situation on the Iowa side" of the Missouri River. Reports indicate negotiations are ongoing in a standoff on the highway located west of Interstate 29.
Iowa State Patrol officials say troopers are still at the scene of the incident, and declined to release further information. The Mills County Sheriff's Office is referring all inquiries to the patrol.
KMA News will have further information on this incident as soon as it is made available.
Original story: 9:03 a.m. September 4th, 2019
(Glenwood) -- Authorities have blocked the Bellevue toll bridge on Highway 370 due to an unspecified incident in Mills County.
Bellevue Police say eastbound Mission Avenue at the bridge was shut down at the request of Iowa State Patrol officials because of an "active situation on the Iowa side" of the Missouri River. Motorists should use Highway 34 or Interstate 80 if they need to cross into Iowa this morning.
Stay tuned to KMA News and kmaland.com for information as it becomes available.