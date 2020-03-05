(Washington, D.C.) -- Senators in four Midwest states have introduced legislation to overhaul how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages the lower Missouri River.
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt introduced the Lower Missouri River Flood Prevention Program Act this week. The bill is co-sponsored by all of the other senators from Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas. Among other things, the bill requires the Secretary of the Army to conduct a study of the river and develop a plan to reduce flood risk and improve resiliency along the river. Republican Senator Ben Sasse says he hopes the legislation will help guide the Corps in its flood prevention efforts.
“Nebraska farmers and ranchers have slogged through a tough year and they’ve been working hard to get back on their feet before planting season. The last thing they need is the threat of more flooding looming over them. The Army Corps has done a lot to help, but they’ve got to streamline operations. With this bill, Congress can give the Corps the direction they need to provide flood protection to landowners, communities, and citizens.”
The bill also authorizes the Corps to participate in construction projects where the federal share is under $75 million for flood protection.