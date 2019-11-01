(Clarinda) -- The history of the military within United States society is the topic of the latest First Sunday program at the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum.
Page County Veterans Affairs Executive Director Janet Olsen presents the program this Sunday at 2 p.m. at the museum -- located at 1600 South 16th Street in Clarinda. Olsen says the program covers a wide range of history of the U.S. military.
"I'll be covering the history of the military in the United States and how if affected society and our way of life," said Olsen. "The women, the children, the grandmas and the grandpas and how the wars have affected us. I'm really looking forward to that and I'm hoping people with open discussion, comments and some arguments."
One particular area of focus for Olsen is the role women have played in the country's history while men are away fighting.
"The role that the women played when they substituted for men in the workplace was impressive and important," said Olsen. "It happened through every one of our skirmishes and wars -- the Civil War all the way to World War II."
In addition to women's roles in society, other topics in Olsen's presentation include detention centers and the draft.
"We placed a lot of Japanese citizens -- citizens of the United States -- and we implanted them in these detention centers," said Olsen. "I also want to talk about the Civil War. The Civil War was not fought about slavery, but it was fought about the right to own property. That's fascinating and I'll have some points on that and some discussion. One other thing I would like to highlight is the draft. Did you realize that the draft has been in effect since 1862 with the Confederates? The Union joined on board in 1863 because they just ran out of men."
Olsen hopes those in attendance bring questions and comments to spur discussion.
"I don't think it's just a level of education, I think it's a level of understanding," said Olsen. "I think it's important that we all understand who we are, where we came from and what this nation is about."
Olsen was a recent guest on KMA's "Morning Routine" Show. You can hear her full interview below.