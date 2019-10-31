(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office made two arrests in unrelated investigations Thursday morning.
A release from the sheriff's office indicates 37-year-old Dustin Lee Harriman of Council Bluffs was arrested at around 9:15 a.m. at Sarpy County Corrections. He was jailed on two Mills County warrants for failing to appear. Bond was set at $11,000.
At 10:25 a.m., 42-year-old Amber Lucille Pina of Glenwood was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation. She was transported to the Mills County Jail on $20,000 bond.
The sheriff's office also says Loess Hills Harley Davidson in Pacific Junction reported a theft occurred on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. No further details were made available on that incident.