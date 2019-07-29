(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office had a busy weekend of investigations.
Four arrests were made Saturday in three separate locations. Authorities say 27-year-old Angela Marie Kier of Council Bluffs was taken into custody in the area of 370th Street and Ellington Avenue around 1:18 a.m. She was arrested on charges of second degree theft, driving while barred, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain control and speeding. Kier was booked into the Mills County Jail on $8,000 bond.
Also on Saturday, 32-year-old Seth Allen Simmons of Council Bluffs was arrested for first and second degree theft at 360th Street and Highway 34. He was jailed on $5,000 bond.
In the early morning hours Saturday around 4:56 a.m., 29-year-old Kasey Marie McNeal of Council Bluffs was arrested for second degree theft in the area of 221st Street and Barrus Road. She was booked in on $5,000 bond. A short time later at that same location, 33-year-old Amanda Kay Malm of Council Bluffs was arrested on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of probation. Malm was jailed on $2,000 bond.
All information regarding the arrests came from a Mills County Sheriff's Office press release.