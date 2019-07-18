(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office conducted two arrests in separate investigations on Wednesday.
The first arrest took place along Highway 34 at 4 p.m. when 28-year-old Troy Eugene Petersen of Essex was taken into custody on charges of OWI first offense, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Mills County Jail on $2,300 bond.
At around 8 p.m., deputies arrested 24-year-old Logun Matthew Hughes of Red Oak for OWI second offense, driving while licensed revoked, failure to maintain control, and operating a non-registered vehicle. Hughes was jailed on $3,000 bond.
No further details were released.