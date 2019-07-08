(Pacific Junction) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the residents of Pacific Junction and the surrounding area after deputies recovered a large quantity of stolen property during recent search warrants.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office Monday morning, anyone who has had items stolen since the massive flooding this spring is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 712-527-4337. Residents are asked to set up a time to go through and identify any property that may be theirs. Any kind of proof of ownership is highly encouraged.
Authorities say that if anyone has had items stolen and have not yet reported it to the sheriff's office, that they should fill out a theft report prior to setting up a time to go through the recovered property.