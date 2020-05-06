(Glenwood) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County early Tuesday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of Kidd Road and Highway 34 shortly before 7:40 a.m. Authorities say a 2014 Ford driven by 32-year-old Bethany Sheffield of Ocala, Florida and a 2007 Ford driven by 21-year-old Reragan Whitehill of Webster City were both eastbound on 34 when Whitehill's vehicle slowed to turn southbound onto Kidd Road. Sheffield's vehicle then rear-ended Whitehill's vehicle at the intersection. Sheffield told authorities she unable to see the other vehicle because of the sun in her eyes.
Sheffield was taken by Glenwood Rescue to Jennie Edmunson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Whitehill, meanwhile, was transported to local hospital by private vehicle.