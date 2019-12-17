(Glenwood) -- An Audubon man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Mills County Monday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a 2010 Mazda driven by 21-year-old Travis Wolff was southbound on Highway 59 between Marh and Noyes Avenue when for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, then continued into the east ditch before coming to rest.
Wolff was taken by Malvern Rescue to Jennie Edmunson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Wolff was cited for failure to maintain control.