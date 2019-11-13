(Glenwood) -- Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County late Tuesday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and 188th Street shortly before 10:20 a.m. Authorities say a 2001 Honda driven by 42-year-old Mary Furst of Omaha was westbound on 34 when it rear ended a 2016 Kia driven by 59-year-old Alan Achenbach of Tabor. The sheriff's office says Furst failed to see Achenbach's vehicle stopped at a red light at that location.
Furst and a passenger, 49-year-old Rhonda Watkins of Omaha, were taken to Nebraska Medicine--Furst by Silver City Rescue, Watkins by Glenwood Rescue. Achenbach and a passenger in his vehicle, 57-year-old Eva Auchenbach of Tabor, were taken to local hospitals by private vehicle.
