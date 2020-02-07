(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are asking FEMA for assistance in eradicating properties destroyed by the 2019 floods.
Earlier this week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors signed an application with FEMA for funding under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for property buyouts in the county's unincorporated areas. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst tells KMA News at least 77 property owners signed up for the program, which is part of the county's strategy in dealing with post-flood recovery issues.
"This project actually started post-flood," said Hurst. "In the June time frame, a notice of interest was submitted to the Iowa Homeland Security Division, indicating a desire to research, investigate and possibly pursue a property buyout project for the unincorporated (areas) of Mills County."
Federal dollars will cover 75% of the project's total cost, which is approximately $17.3 million. Mills County's coffers cover 15% of the costs, or roughly $2.6 million. The remaining 10% will come from state funding. Hurst says most of the properties covered in the program were severely damaged.
"Almost everyone of these properties were assessed as in the major destroyed category," he said. "Most of them all had high levels of water up against them for 30 days, or an excess of 30 days during the speed or the onset of the flooding event due to the breaches, then during when the water was still moving and stationary in those areas of the county. So, basically, a lot of damage was done."
Hurst says not all property owners affected by the flooding have abandoned their homes.
"There were people that were significantly impacted by the flood," said Hurst. "They are already back in their homes, or they started the reconstruction process, working with the county permitting process to do it correctly, safely. So, we're seeing some reconstitution of some properties in the area."
However, Hurst says many residents in the flood-affected areas have not signed up for the buyout program.
"It is a very hard issue," he said. "The city of Pacific Junction has a similar issue--higher numbers, of course, on their list. And of course, there's an issue with the loss of tax revenue that's going to affect the county in providing services in the future. So, we're very cautiously moving forward with this project."
Mills County officials expect a 30-to-60 day timeframe for FEMA to review, process and award the funds to the county. You can hear the full interview with Larry Hurst on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.