(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are addressing issues with flood-damaged properties in the county's unincorporated areas.
By unanimous vote Tuesday, the county's board of supervisors approved a resolution to proceed with property buyouts for a large number of properties under the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant program. Assistant Mills County Attorney Tyler Loontjer tells KMA News the decision was made in order for the county to submit its grant application.
"The time has come to where the county needs to submit an application to FEMA," said Loontjer, "for all the properties that will be pursued for buyouts. They're trying to set a goal of that of getting that application submitted by the end of November. Obviously, the time is coming to start making these really difficult decisions."
Eligible landowners are those located in the area west of 180th Street between the Pottawattamie-Mills County line to the north, and Lambert Avenue to the south, as well as the area west of Interstate 29 between Lambert Avenue to the north and the Mills-Fremont County line to the south.
"There are certain areas close to the river where just based on a flood-mitigation and risk mitigation standpoint," he said, "they feel it's not safe to have houses with the state of how things are. So, those areas that are ones that were identified as ones definitely we're pursuing as buyouts."
Approximately 90 residential properties are included on the buyout list, based on eligible landowners who submitted their names for consideration before the October 11th deadline. Loontjer says the board's decision is the first phase in the process.
"That was the first phase," said Loontjer. "Again, that was based solely on litigation. The second phase is going to be a sit-down, face-to-face, case-by-case determination, with each of the additional landowners further east of the county which were also affected by the flood."
Loontjer calls the supervisors' decision "a great first step."
"I really appreciate their considerations," he said, "and, the time that they've put into making this very difficult decision. I think the biggest thing that they want to come away with is letting all of the flood-affected residents know that we do have their best interest at heart. That's kind of what driving the case-by-case considerations. They don't intend to short anybody. We're going to do as much as we can to help people come out of this at least being made whole, if not on a good foot."
The list of eligible landowners and the criteria for case-by-case considerations will be formalized at the board's next regular meeting next Tuesday.