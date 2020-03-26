(Glenwood) -- It's not a question of IF coronavirus spreads to Mills County, but WHEN.
That's according to Julie Lynes, who recently succeeded the retiring Sheri Bowen as the county's public health administrator. Lynes and other county officials are monitoring the continuing developments regarding COVID-19 in the state. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Lynes says they want residents to be prepared for the first coronavirus cases are reported in the county.
"We want the community to know that we have the supports in place," said Lynes, "because we really believe it's not if we're going to get coronavirus, but when. When that happens, and say you have to isolate at home, we want to make sure you have supports in place, so that you can honor that direction to stay at home, and not be out in the community."
There were no confirmed cases reported in Mills County as of Thursday morning. Lynes says residents in her county and statewide have practiced "breathtaking" compliance to re quests for social distancing, and avoiding gatherings of 10 people or less. She says the majority of people in the state and region are operating as if they're infected--and isolating is the best way to slow the rate of infection.
"We know 80% of the people who get COVID-19 are going to cover at home," she said. "But, for the 20% of people who might need a higher level of care, or medical intervention, we don't want a flood of those people coming all at once to our health care system. So, we are working really diligently to slow that spread of COVID-19, and make sure we're in a position to manage it well with our health care partners."
Lynes also expresses concerns that people are being bombarded by information regarding COVID-19 from the electronic and social media--some of it incorrect.
"We are really asking people to make sure that they are going to credible sources," said Lynes. "We are encouraging people to go to the Iowa Public Health website. They have wonderful links with good information. We are also encouraging people to go to the CDC. Then, if you don't have internet access, or if on-line is not your way, we want you to call us here at Mills County Public Health. We want to answer your questions, and give you good information."
More information regarding Mills County's response to coronavirus is available from the county's public health website. We have a link with that with our webstory. Or, you can call 712-527-9699.