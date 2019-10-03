(Glenwood) -- Residents in Mills County's unincorporated areas have another week to submit their names for buyouts of their flooded properties.
Earlier this week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors set October 11th at 4:30 p.m. as the final deadline for the buyout program's sign up. County Public Information Officer Sheri Bowen tells KMA News the deadline was set in order for the county to submit its application for buyout funding to state officials.
"For us to move forward on actually sending in their application to the state of Iowa," said Bowen, "we have to firmly know what properties are included. So, we have determined that we have to set a deadline so that we know who's interested, and exactly which properties will include, so that we can submit that application as timely as possible."
As of Thursday, 73 unincorporated residents have signed up for the program. But, Bowen says there could be more.
"At that point, we've had several people--some people--who have said, 'you know, I really may not be interested,'" she said. "We've had some people who say, 'I might be.' We've had some folks who have pulled their name, or add another. So right now, we're still around 73. Now is the time if people are interested in considering it as a possibility. We need to get your name on that sign-up list. We need to have your signature on some authorization forms in order to be included on the application."
Bowen says putting your name on the sign-up list doesn't obligate you to participate in the program.
"This is a voluntary process on both the part of the homeowner, and on the county's part," said Bowen. "At any point along here, that homeowner can say, 'no, I don't want to be included.' So, just putting your name on the list basically just lets your property be considered."
Residents can place their name on the list by calling the Mills County Auditor's Office at 712-527-3146.