(Emerson) -- Mills County residents can get a sneak preview of some upcoming election races this coming weekend.
Mills County's Republican Party Central Committee is holding a candidates' forum Saturday evening at 6 at the Emerson Community Building. Event spokesman Marty Maher tells KMA News candidates for a local legislative seat and Mills County offices are among those participating.
"We have a state senate race," said Maher. "We have two candidates seeking that. Mark Costello is the current state senator for this region, and Richard Crouch, who is a board of supervisors' member in Mills County is vying for that, so the two of them will be there. We also have a board of supervisors' race in Mills County, where we have two people that are up for reelection, and they are running along with a challenger. So, we have three people running for two positions there."
Also participating are two candidates in the Mills County sheriff's office, plus two contestants in the March 3rd special election for the Mills County recorder's position. Maher says the forum was set at a convenient time for voters early in the campaign.
"Later on--like in May or early June before the primary--there will be a forum over in Glenwood," he said. "That's fine, but most of the farmers are busy then, and a lot of the people in my part of the county, and the counties next me--Page, Fremont, Mills and Montgomery--won't be attending it."
Maher hopes the forum gives residents a feel for each candidate.
"Hopefully with something in February before people get out in their gardens, or get in the fields," said Maher, "maybe we'll give them a chance to hear what these candidates have to say, and to get a jump on the election process, and to be better informed about the changes in the power structure that will be governing them in the future."
The event is free to the public.