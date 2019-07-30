(Glenwood) -- Efforts are underway to address Mills County's longterm flood recovery issues.
Local residents recently formed the Mills County Disaster Coalition to facilitate and coordinate recovery services to flood victims, and to meet residents' needs in future disasters. Rachel Reis is a coalition co-chair. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Reis says the highest priority is to identify and fill the needs not being met not being met by state and federal programs.
"Our first goal is to identify really what those unmet needs are," said Reis, "and be able to gather enough information, so that we can then disseminate the resources as needed. The second part of this is also looking at those that want to rebuild. So, there are a few people that want to rebuild, and want to stay. So, our goal is to help them with the construction costs, as well."
Reis says coalition members have been split into separate committees to address various categories related to recovery.
"We have a resource management committee that looks at the resources such as clothing, appliances, furniture--basically the stuff and things category," she said. "We have a volunteer committee that wants to come in and look at rebuilding and look at still mucking out, because we have a lot of families that are still cleaning up, and also a lot of families that still haven't got into their homes yet. So, if there are groups that want to do that, or are looking for a way to do that, that would be a group that they would funnel through."
Other committees will tackle reconstruction issues.
"We really do have a construction coordination committee that really looks at what will it take to rebuild," said Reis, "and what will it take to make sure we have enough resources to have the dry wall, to look at electric--all of those pieces. Then, we have finance and communication that really looks at how to do we tell the story, to make sure that people realize that this is still very much front and center in our county, and that in order to any of this, dollars are needed."
Reis says the coalition also provides case management resources to help victims with case files. For the victims, Reis says recovering from this spring's flooding has been slower than anticipated.
"It just takes time drying out a house, mucking out of a house, dealing with levee situations, dealing with other factors," she said. "It can take a lot more time than any of us are willing to do, but it's allowed us to be intentional in how we've pulled this group together, and to really look at the long term, and try to be as clear as possible as we move forward, and transparent as possible moving forward."
Anyone wishing to volunteer with the coalition should contact Reis at 712-527-3298. Victims in need of a case manager should call 712-304-3358. You can hear the full interview with Rachel Reis on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.