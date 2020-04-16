(Glenwood) -- For KMAland communities still recovering from the floods of 2019, the coronavirus pandemic represents a double blow.
Mills County is among the areas hit by the devastating Missouri River flooding. Rick Allely is executive director of the Mills County Economic Development Foundation. Allely tells KMA News the COVID-19 outbreak is tragic, especially for small businesses trying to get back on their feet following last year's flooding.
"The impacts of the floods is just devastating, just on housing alone, and then businesses," said Allely. "Now, you put this virus on top of several of those businesses that were just trying to come back. I honestly think the virus is going to have a larger negative impact on the small businesses than the flood did."
Allely estimates that roughly three-quarters of the county's businesses have been affected by closures aimed at social distancing. He says many of them have experienced a total loss of revenue. Allely says his agency and others are working to secure assistance to businesses impacted by flooding--and the pandemic.
"The Mills County Economic Development Foundation, as well as the Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce," he said, "we've been working with small businesses over the last three weeks, then, especially with the SBA program coming down. Folks putting together applications, and just needing to know where to go for resources."
In addition, economic development efforts continue. Allely's agency recently joined with the Greater Des Moines Partnership in the formation of a new Foreign Grade Subzone in Mills County. The new subzone will facilitate a new logistics industrial project located on a 43-acre rail-accessible site within the I-29 corridor. Operated by Warehouse Specialists LLC of Appleton, Wisconsin, groundbreaking took place at the construction site, located at the intersection with Bungee Avenue, back in September. Alley says construction continues unabated despite the coronavirus crisis.
"The biggest thing is when contractors and subcontractors, if they have employees that have to stay home from work with their kids," he said. "there's a loss of a maybe a catepillar operator, or large equipment operators. But so far, knock on wood, everybody's been able to continue moving forward with very little impact."
Despite the setbacks from flooding and coronavirus, Allely vows to continue attempts to lure new business opportunities to the county.
"We're still talking to companies," he said. "We're still putting together incentives like the Foreign Trade Zone. We're still working on infrastructure enhancements to make Mills County that much more attractive than new investments or jobs."
Allely adds he appreciates the Mills County Board of Supervisors' support and leadership over the past year.