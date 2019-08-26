(Glenwood) -- More than five months after floodwaters rampaged through parts of Mills County, flood victims still face questions about their futures.
Hundreds of homes and businesses were consumed by the swollen Missouri River in March, then again in late May. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Mills County Public Information Officer Sheri Bowen says victims are still adjusting to a 'new normal' in the post-flood aftermath.
"A large number of folks on the west side of our county are still either trying to determine are they going to rebuild," said Bowen, "are they going to wait it out, and hope for a buyout. So, they're still out of their homes--a majority of them. That creates this 'artificial normal' that we're accustomed to. So, we're moving on and moving forward, but it's a different normal."
Bowen says many residents have opted for the county's buyout or demolition programs to eradicate flood-damaged homes.
"We have over 60 people who put their name on the list for a county buyout," she said. "I believe there's 200-plus in the Pacific Junction community that have put their names on the list. That doesn't necessarily mean they're going to go through with that, or that doesn't necessarily mean the plan will include all of those--but that's the starting point. So, both the county and the city are moving forward with hiring groups to help them with the applications, and are moving forward with that process.
"I know it's so slow for those people involved, but from a governmental perspective, it's going as fast as it can," Bowen added.
Another issue involves shelter for flood victims. Bowen says many victims living in temporary housing--thinking they return to their regular homes in the summer--are now seeking other options entering the fall months. However, she says the biggest challenge is that residents are still paying mortgages on properties that are unlivable.
"FEMA initially provided some rental assistance, but it's not doing that for the majority of folks at this point," said Bowen. "So, how do they rent or purchase another property, when they are still paying mortgage on their first? Those housing situations are challenging--and continue to be--primarily because of the housing situation in our area."
And, residents who want to rebuild their homes face a daunting task.
"We have some folks particularly in the Pacific Junction area who are wanting to rebuild," he said. "Their properties have remained stable on the foundation, and they're working very hard to make sure those are gutted and drying for an extended period. The biggest challenge is making sure everything is dry enough for the rebuild to occur. That just takes a great deal of time."
Bowen says the Mills County Disaster Coalition is helping flood victims cope on a long term basis. Additionally, the county's flood recovery center remains open for a few more weeks. Anyone with questions regarding flood assistance should contact Sheri Bowen at 712-527-9699. You can hear the full interview with Bowen on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.