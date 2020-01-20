(Glenwood) -- More than 10 months after floodwaters swamped parts of Mills County along the Missouri River, impacted residents are still asking, "what if?"
County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst says many victims have not yet returned to their residences after evacuating last March. Some of the victims living in the county's unincorporated areas and in Pacific Junction have participated in a home buyout program offered by the county and FEMA. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Hurst says residents are concerned about forecasts calling for repeat flooding this spring.
"There's so much information flowing right now about 'what if?'" said Hurst. "There's a lot of meetings we've had in the drainage districts the last couple months, with other federal and state officials, and the corps of engineers, and along with that, updated forecasts on what they think the river is going to do."
And, with icing along the Missouri River, as well as drainage systems connected to the Platte River up north, Hurst says residents are still hesitant about returning.
"There is still an uncertainty there," he said. "I think there's still more analysis and decision-making to be had, and to give us a good, positive, basically a high percentage of confidence-type forecast that we're looking for. So, we're continuing to have those discussions. The big thing is communicate that to the public, and make the public accessible to the information. That's why we want to do."
Hurst, however, says repairs to levees damaged by last spring's flooding are progressing.
"Our three levee breaches have been aggressively worked on," said Hurst. "They have been plugged, and I think they're continuing to work on those now, and I think the corps has a lot more work to do with those levee sponsors in our county."
You can hear the full interview with Larry Hurst on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.