Mills County Election Results

(KMAland) -- Below are the results for Mills County for the November 5th General elections.  Unofficial winners are in bold. 

*Note elections contested in multiple counties (school board/bond issues) will be reported on a separate page.

Emerson Mayor

Stephanie Latta - 73

Write-In - 37

Emerson City Council (Elect 3)

Write-In - 125

Randy Gray - 96

Mike Branigan - 63

Hastings Mayor

Write-In - 4

Hastings City Council (Elect 5)

Write-In - 18

Glenwood Mayor

Ron Kohn - 342

Write-In - 13

Glenwood City Council At Large

Dan McComb - 312

Write-In - 7

Glenwood City Council Ward 1

Jeremy Wade Rodman - 85

Write-In - 2

Glenwood City Council Ward 2

Donald L. Kates - 84

Write-In - 1

Malvern Mayor

Fred A. Moreau - 87

Douglas Shere - 83

Write-In - 2

Malvern City Council (Elect 2)

Roger A. Johnson - 142

Bruce Breeding - 117

Write-In - 12

Pacific Junction Mayor

Andy Young - 28

Write-In - 13

Pacific Junction City Council (Elect 5)

Write-In - 113

LaFay Harlie Brown - 31

Connie Turner - 28

Henderson Mayor

Joel E. Tomford - 23

Write-In - 1

Henderson City Council (Elect 3)

Janelle Williams - 23

Reid Schacht - 18

Write-In - 12

Silver City Mayor

Rose Mary Schoening - 50

Write-In - 15

Silver City City Council (Elect 2)

Jason V. Young - 53

Write-In - 23

Iowa Western Community College Director District 1

John McBride - 11

Write-In - 0

Iowa Western Community College Director District 2

Stan Sibley - 1056

Write-In - 16

Iowa Western Community College Director District 3

John W. Marshall - 9

Write-In - 0