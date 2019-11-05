(KMAland) -- Below are the results for Mills County for the November 5th General elections. Unofficial winners are in bold.
*Note elections contested in multiple counties (school board/bond issues) will be reported on a separate page.
Emerson Mayor
Stephanie Latta - 73
Write-In - 37
Emerson City Council (Elect 3)
Write-In - 125
Randy Gray - 96
Mike Branigan - 63
Hastings Mayor
Write-In - 4
Hastings City Council (Elect 5)
Write-In - 18
Glenwood Mayor
Ron Kohn - 342
Write-In - 13
Glenwood City Council At Large
Dan McComb - 312
Write-In - 7
Glenwood City Council Ward 1
Jeremy Wade Rodman - 85
Write-In - 2
Glenwood City Council Ward 2
Donald L. Kates - 84
Write-In - 1
Malvern Mayor
Fred A. Moreau - 87
Douglas Shere - 83
Write-In - 2
Malvern City Council (Elect 2)
Roger A. Johnson - 142
Bruce Breeding - 117
Write-In - 12
Pacific Junction Mayor
Andy Young - 28
Write-In - 13
Pacific Junction City Council (Elect 5)
Write-In - 113
LaFay Harlie Brown - 31
Connie Turner - 28
Henderson Mayor
Joel E. Tomford - 23
Write-In - 1
Henderson City Council (Elect 3)
Janelle Williams - 23
Reid Schacht - 18
Write-In - 12
Silver City Mayor
Rose Mary Schoening - 50
Write-In - 15
Silver City City Council (Elect 2)
Jason V. Young - 53
Write-In - 23
Iowa Western Community College Director District 1
John McBride - 11
Write-In - 0
Iowa Western Community College Director District 2
Stan Sibley - 1056
Write-In - 16
Iowa Western Community College Director District 3
John W. Marshall - 9
Write-In - 0