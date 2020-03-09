(Malvern) -- Summer can be a busy time for 4H, which is why the Mills County 4H program is looking for a summer intern to assist with the craziness of the summer.
"It's that time of year that we need some extra help in the office during fair time and summer," Mills County Youth Coordinator Alycne Boban said, "The summer intern is usually from May to August."
Boban adds that the summer intern position will feature many roles and some requirements.
"They help us with youth programming, they help us with the fair. They do all kinds of stuff." Boban said. "One requirement is they need to have at least one year of college under their belt so far."
Anyone interested in applying or looking for more information about the internship can contact the Mills County Extension Office at 712-624-8616 or email. alycne@iastate.edu