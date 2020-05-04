(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are among those using innovative methods making absentee voting easier during COVID-19.
With the Mills County Courthouse still closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, county officials Monday launched a driveup absentee voting process. County Auditor Carol Robertson tells KMA News residents can now utilize parking stalls in the courthouse's parking lot to deliver their absentee ballots for the June Iowa Primary.
"We are setting up four stalls in our regular parking lot," said Robertson. "They'll have signs in them that will ask the people to call us as soon as they arrive. With that, we will ask them if they have an absentee ballot request form with them. We're hoping that they will bring them with them, because at that time, they should have them in their possession. We are going to ask to have them filled out, if they can. If they don't, we will provide them for them."
Robertson says county employees will then respond to the call.
"We will send one of our people out to the car to actually retrieve that from them," she said. "We'll process the ballot, and we will take it back out to the person, so they can vote from their car. We'll ask them if they have a pen with them. If not, we can provide that for them, then ask them to keep that pen."
May 22nd is the deadline for county auditor's offices to receive absentee ballot request forms by mail. Residents may vote absentee in person through June 2N.D. at 9 p.m. Anyone with questions should contact Carol Robertson's office at 712-527-3146.