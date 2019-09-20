(Glenwood) -- Like a sequel to a bad movie, flooding once again threatens parts of Mills County.
With heavy rain in the forecast, and water flooding down the Missouri River from South Dakota, county officials are once again monitoring the latest conditions. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Mills County Public Information Officer Sheri Bowen advises residents in one particular part of the county to be on alert.
"If you live west of Interstate 29 between there and the river, and you live south of Lambert Avenue, you definitely need to be alert and ready to move," said Bowen. "Those folks who live south of Highway 34, there is some risk to that area, as well. Stay alert--make sure you're connected to your alert systems, and we'll just watch and wait, and get through this the best we can together."
Bowen says this same area was hit by the first two flooding episodes earlier this year.
"Originally, that area was heavily hit in the May flood sequence," she said. "They also were hit again. So, this is just an insult to injury for those folks."
This latest threat comes as the county continues to recover from the March and May flooding events. Recovery efforts received a big assist this week from the Flood Recovery Fund Committee, which awarded the county more than $2.3 million for its Hazard Mitigation Home Buyout Program.
"The 15% the county would have to come up with would have to come up with is the $2.3 million," said Bowen, "and, Mills County simply doesn't have that financial capability. So, what this does is make this a viable project for the county, and we're greatly relieved."
Funding will allow the county to acquire properties included in the so-called Notice of Interest area. A total of 70 homes were included in this area, with an estimated pre-flood value of more than $15.3 million. Bowen says she's not surprised by the number of homeowners choosing the buyout option.
"There's a lot of folks out there who simply don't want to leave," she said. "They want to stay in the area, they're not interested in moving on. They've already begun rebuilding their properties. I think there's a certain segment of the population in that unincorporated area that feels they simply don't have that choice. I think this is about what we anticipated."
Bowen says residents can keep track of the latest flood warnings and other severe weather information through the Mills Alert system recently implemented. More information is available from the county's website. There's a link with our webstory at kmaland.com, where you can also hear the full interview with Sheri Bowen in its entirety on our "Morning Line" page.