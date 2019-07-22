(Glenwood) -- KMAland communities hit by the floods of 2019 still face a critical housing shortage.
While saying the problem is widespread in the Missouri River Basin, Mills County Public Information Officer Sheri Bowen says the situation is "very challenging" in her county. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Bowen says officials are looking into options to address the need for post-flood housing.
"We have a housing coordinator who is working to identify any housing opportunities locally," said Bowen. "She is keeping a list of those, and is actively beating streets trying to locate additional housing in our community. Longterm, I think we have some issues to discuss. There is a housing construction committee as part of a longterm recovery group. That group will be taking a little more important role as we move forward."
Bowen says while most residents impacted by the flooding have a temporary form of shelter--including FEMA-provided trailers--they lack a longterm housing option.
"I think this fall, especially, is going to be hard, once it gets colder," she said. "Our camper population is going to be needing better housing through winter. Trailers through FEMA have been an option as well, but placement on those has been challenging. They're placing as many as they could through the Glenwood community. The remainder right now are going into Red Oak and Shenandoah--which isn't really palpable for folks who might work in the (Omaha) metro area."
About 60 residents--including those living in Pacific Junction--have been identified for a home buyout program. Bowen is reminding those involved in the program to fill out a "statement of voluntary transaction" form. Available at the Mills County Auditor's Office and Glenwood city offices, the forms must completed at either of those offices, and co-signed by a governmental authority.
"The county is working with identifying the local planning agency that's going to help them put in their application," said Bowen. "One of the steps that it requires is for homeowners to sign off on a validation that they are interested. It gives us releases to do more assessments on their properties. So, this is a step in the application process."
In most cases, Bowen says the properties are beyond repair.
"A lot of these properties are what I would call red-carded," she said, "which means that they really should not be rebuilt. That's really a large number of those properties. The remainder have been severely damaged--all of them had a minimum of 10 feet of water for an extended period of time. So, they've all had significant damage."
Additionally, Bowen says many residents are still having issues regarding rental assistance, and have been referred to a case manager. Anyone in that category should contact a Mills County case manager at 712-527-9699 or West Central Development at 712-624-8172. The full interview with Sheri Bowen is available on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.