(Glenwood) -- Mills County election officials are among those adjusting plans and polling places for the June Iowa Primary.
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson says her county has been forced to reduce to number of precincts for the upcoming primary due to the coronavirus threat, and a possible shortage of poll workers.
"Finding workers was going to be a difficult time," said Robertson. "I normally have 11 precincts that I have to man. We've cut them down to four, and we've tried to put them throughout the county so it doesn't take people a great distance to drive to them, other than their regular place."
Robertson says Glenwood High School is one of the consolidated precinct locations.
"For instance, I'm using the Glenwood Community High School," she said. "And, I am putting all of the Glenwood precincts--ward 1, 2 and 3--plus Glenwood Township. Then, I'm adding Pacific Township, Lyons and Plattvillle townships to that one."
Voters in Malvern, plus Silver Creek, Center and Rawles townships, plus the portion of Tabor in Mills County will vote at the Lakin Community Center in Malvern. St. John's Lutheran Church in Mineola is the precinct for voters in Oak and Saint Mary townships, Silver City and Ingraham Townships. And, residents in Hastings plus Henderson, Emerson and Anderson, and White Cloud, Deer Creek and Indian Creek townships will vote at East Mills Elementary School in Hastings. Robertson says precautions will be taken to protect both voters and poll workers.
"We have gotten a grant from the state," said Robertson. "We'll have hand sanitizer. We'll have Plexiglas stands in front of the workers. We'll have gloves. We are taking every precaution we can.
"The governor has done a proclamation that there is not a cap on how many people can be in the polling area at one time. So, we don't have to follow the 10-person rule in there, as well as in our training areas," she added.
Arrangements have also been made for in-person absentee voting while the county courthouse remains closed. Beginning May 4th, four parking stalls will be set up outside the courthouse, with signs displaying a number residents may call to inform auditor's office employees of their intention to vote absentee. Robertson says in-person absentee voters should bring their absentee ballot request forms with them.
"We're going to ask them to have them filled out, if they can," she said. "If not, and if they don't have one, we will provide one for them. Then, we will send one of our people out to the car to retrieve the request form from them. We'll process the ballot, and then we will take it back out to the person, so that they can vote from their car. If they have a pen, we'll ask if they have one with them. If they don't, we will provide one for them, and we'll ask them to keep that pen."
Like other county auditors, Robertson encourages absentee voting by mail for the primary. Anyone with questions should contact the Mills County Auditor's Office at 712-527-3146, the Mills County Auditor's Facebook page, or the county's website. We have links with our webstory at kmaland.com, where you can also find the entire interview with Carol Robertson on our "Morning Line" page.