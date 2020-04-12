Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening becoming clear late. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.