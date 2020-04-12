(Glenwood) -- More assistance is coming from the federal government for Mills County's flood recovery efforts.
Late last week, Mills County officials received notification through the Iowa Homeland Security Emergency Management Division that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the county's application through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The approval is the next step in the buyout process for those individuals in the unincorporated area of Mills County that were affected by the 2019 flood.
Property owners that signed up and were included in the application will be notified in the coming weeks by the Mills County Auditor’s Office. As the county enters into the next step of the process, property owners should anticipate a 30-to-45 day time frame to receive an official offer to purchase.