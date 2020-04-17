(Glenwood) -- Help is on the way to Mills County residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Recently, Mills County received an award from the Iowa West Foundation's Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says the gift will allow the county to address challenges related to the virus.
"Those funds are directed to individuals who have been impacted by COVID-19," said Lyne, "so, if your income has been affected because you can't go to work. We're also targeting people who are trying to isolate at home, and stay safe at home."
Lynes says funding from the award will assist residents experiencing a financial hardship, and need assistance with rent or utilities, or gift cards to address issues with food insecurity.
"You can apply on line," she said. "The application is on our Mills County Public Health Facebook page. Then, we'll make a quick phone call with you, determine what your needs are. Then, we will have the food gift cards available. You can do curbside service at our office--we'll run it out to you."
In addition, Lynes says her agency is also assisting employees and businesses hit hard by COVID-19-related issues.
"We are particularly interested in businesses that are still up and running," said Lynes. "So, we've talked to the employers. We are really urging employers and employees, if you're still going into work, make sure you're implementing safe practices."
Lynes says his agency is asking employees to take precautions IF they do go to work.
"We're asking people to pre-screen themselves before they go to work," she said. "Check their temperature, monitor their own health throughout the day, and be active with social distancing. Adn then, we've kind of added a new layer onto that. We've asked individuals to wear asks--particularly if they can't maintain that six feet of social distance."
Applications to the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund can be submitted on-line at covid19.millscoia.us. under the "application for assistance" tab. Applications can also be submitted by calling 712-520-4001. You can hear the full interview with Julie Lynes on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.