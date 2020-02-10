(Glenwood) -- Two candidates have returned nomination papers to run for the vacant Mills County recorder's position.
The Mills County Auditor's Office says Lu Anne Christiansen and Carrie Finnegan returned petitions before Friday's 5 p.m. deadline to fill the position vacated by Lisa Tallman's resignation in late December. Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson recently told KMA News the county's board of supervisors set a special election for March 3rd, rather than to appoint a recorder.
"What we looked into was, if they have this special election--which they determined they would do--whoever gets that office will run, and be in there until that seat is finally finished out," said Robertson.
Robertson says the winning candidate will serve through the 2022 general elections.
"If they had done an appointment," she said, "then whoever is appointed would have to run in the primary, and the general (election) of this year. They were looking at a little more continuity, and getting back to a more normal level. So, they thought this was a better option."
Robertson says her office is consolidating polling locations for the special election in order to cut costs. For example, Glenwood Ward 1, which normally votes at the Mills County Courthouse, and Glenwood Township, which usually votes at the Mills County Engineer's Office, will vote with Glenwood Wards 2 and 3 at the Glenwood American Legion Building. Residents may vote absentee at the county auditor's office as soon as the ballots are available. Residents may also fill out a request form for an absentee ballot to be mailed to them. February 21st is the last day to request a ballot by mail. Ballots must be postmarked no later than March 2nd in order to be counted. March 2nd is also the last day to vote absentee at the auditor's office.