(Glenwood) -- Suspects were arrested on theft, eluding and drug charges in Mills County over the past few days.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Michael Earl Gillenwater of Bellevue was arrested late Wednesday evening for 2nd degree theft. Gillenwater was also wanted on a Pottawattamie County warrant for similar charges. Gillenwater was apprehended in Pacific Junction at around 9:45 p.m. Gillenwater was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $5,000 bond.
Also arrested was 31-year-old Bobby Brice Horn of Maryville. He was arrested early Saturday morning on Interstate 29 for OWI 3rd offense, eluding, speeding an reckless driving. Horn was released from the county jail on $10,000 bond.
The sheriff's office also arrested 39-year-old Brian James Johnson of Plattsmouth early Monday morning for possession of a controlled substance. Johnson was apprehended on Deacon Road shortly before 9 a.m. He's being held in the county jail on $5,000 bond.